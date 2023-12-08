Griffith encouraged to stay safe, healthy and cool through long heatwave

Australia is set to sweat through a heatwave over the next days, as summer begins in earnest with a five-day streak of high temperatures.
Several schools in the MIA region were already closed for Friday, December 8 due to the extreme heat, hitting over 45 degrees - while the weekend isn't expected to be much cooler at around 41 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.
As temperatures rise to such highs, it's extra important to keep yourself cool and hydrated to prevent dehydration, heat exhaustion and even heat stroke that can lead to hospitalisation or even death - particularly among the elderly and already sick.
Doctors in Griffith are urging all to stay ahead of the heat, drinking plenty of water and staying out of the sun - as well as monitor for the telltale signs of heat exhaustion.
Doctor Thevashangar Vasuthevan from Your Health Griffith said that the most important thing was to stay hydrated.
"A lot of hydration, wear protective clothing, a hat and sunscreen ... Lots of fluids," he said.
"People get heat cramps, heatstroke. With warm temperature on the skin - they can faint. These are common things that we see."
Dr Vasuthevan added that asthma could flare up with heat and wind, as well as cautioning people on food - as it will spoil faster and could lead to food poisoning.
He urged people to stick to water rather than juices, soft drinks or coffees during the heat.
"Always carry bottled water. Some electrolytes also might help as well if they sweat."
In addition to staying hydrated, planning ahead was crucial. He encouraged all, especially those working outdoors, to move shifts around so they aren't working during the hottest parts of the day.
"In really extreme temperatures, you might have to stay away from work for a day if that happens."
Signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat cramps include excessive sweating, dizziness, muscle cramps and nausea.
Dr Vasuthevan said that anyone presenting with heat exhaustion or otherwise ill as a result of the heat should go to hospital.
"Definitely present to the hospital, they'll maybe run some blood tests. They'll also check the kidneys as extreme heat exhaustion can affect kidneys or cause renal failure."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.