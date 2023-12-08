Griffith East Public students 'Rising All-Stars' at Lego championships

Griffith East Public School students were the little success stories to come out of the Lego League National Championships recently.
Thirteen little rising stars comprised of two teams from Griffith East competed in the first competition of its kind at the Macquarie University.
While efforts from the school's students were sensational all around, it was the GEPS Goalies who took out the Rising All-Star Award.
The Goalies claim to fame was sealed when both Griffith East teams came out on top in the regional championships, with MRHS coming second and Griffith Public third.
The regional competition is one of the newest endeavors from the Murrumbidgee Academy of STEM Excellence.
Activities as part of the event saw students tasked with flexing their cognitive muscles, with contestants choosing a theme, building and programming a robot and coding it to carry out tasks to meet a set of requirements.
The GEPS Goalies chose 'injuries and sport' which lead them to design an app educating athletes on correct methods of stretching, strengthening and recovering.
The goal of the event was far from about winning according to the students themselves.
For them the highlights were making new friends with students from across the state, team building and professionalism.
"My favourite part about the challenge was working through obstacles together," team member Sierra Catanzariti said.
"I loved having plenty of laughs and learning new things about technology. But my favourite part was delivering our final presentation which ran very smoothly," Darcy Brewer said.
"I loved everything about it. The motto of the event was 'gracious professionalism' and I'm grateful to have been a part," Simon Ramsey remarked.
"My favourite part about it was researching and communicating with each other to meet a mutual goal. We learned so much about technology and team work while doing it," Emma Mesa said.
Their lego coach, Belinda Hunt, says she is extremely proud of all students from the school who competed.
"They worked really hard on the project, commencing at the beginning of term 4," Ms Hunt said.
"They absolutely excelled, learning heaps and worked masterfully together as a team."
When asked if the students would like to compete next year, their answer was clear and adamant.
"YES!"
