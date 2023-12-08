Special donation for Meals on Wheels ahead of hectic Christmas period

Griffith Meals on Wheels have received a huge donation from some of the region's business leaders - right in time for the always busy Christmas period.
Meals on Wheels and Hampers of Hope are keeping busy preparing for the influx, helped along by a donation of cost-effective foods with a long shelf-life.
The team behind of Grow More Estate - who own Premier Suites Griffith, News and Gifts on Banna, Griffin Plaza Newsagency, Yenda Foodworks and The Original Backpackers made a surprise donation to the organisation.
Several came down to the Yambil Street hub on December 7, delivering packets of pasta and marinara sauce to go to the Hampers of Hope program - ahead of what's expected to be the busiest season ever.
Owner and manager of News and Gifts on Banna, Manjit Lally said that they were keen to donate regularly to give back to the community.
"We're trying to do it every year, especially around Christmas time ... Families really need it," he said.
Yogesh Bhatt agreed, saying it was nice to give back to the community.
"We are always really happy to help the community regularly."
The donation of pasta and sauce will go into the Hampers of Hope program, filling out the baskets with non-perishable and versatile foods.
Manager Tenille Valensisi said that pasta was one of the best donations for the long shelf life and many uses.
"A bit of pasta and some oil ... that's one of my favourites. Just pasta and oil."
The Hampers of Hope program always sees an uptick in demand around Christmas, as families try to stretch budgets to account for gifts and celebrations, and all the other extra expenses that come with the holiday season.
Ms Valensisi said they were already up to over 100 hampers a day.
"We've got our two programs, we've seen a huge increase with Hampers of Hope. We're up to about 120 hampers a day, that's 120 families a day that need them," she said.
