Stats show hospital's good standing but advocate says more should be done

Despite new data painting a positive picture of Griffith Base Hospital's performance over the last quarter, a local health advocate believes there is still plenty of improvement needed.
The latest Bureau of Health Information quarterly revealed while emergency department attendances rose by 116 between July and September compared to the same time last year, more than 80 per cent started treatment on time.
This was deemed significantly better than the average hospital of a similar size in NSW.
In addition, almost 100 per cent of patients were transferred from ambulance to emergency department staff within 30 minutes, also viewed as better than the average for hospitals of a similar size.
Some 278 planned surgeries were performed for the period, with 98.4 per cent of all planned surgeries and all urgent surgeries (100 per cent) performed on time.
Over that time, 132 babies were also born at Griffith Base.
While Griffith health advocate Brendan Catanzariti has welcomed the figures, he says the stats are unimportant compared to feedback on the ground.
"Statistics can be manipulated anyway. I disagree with a suggestion we have 24/7 emergency orthopedics. They have not done emergency orthopedics in the last 15 years in Griffith," he said.
"We don't care about state or national averages - we care about the service in our area, the hard work and commitment of staff at the hospital who do an amazing job," Mr Catanzariti said.
"Local staff take a lot of pride in their work and in their community - that can be seen across the board in all avenues of health in Griffith.
"That's much more important than brilliant management or fantastic processes."
Mr Catanzariti says one area that still needs to be worked on is retention of specialists and staff, especially as work continues on the new hospital.
"The hospital keeps losing top quality people. We are just about to lose an internal medical specialist and we lost a radiologist last year. We should be concentrating on retain our specialists as much as possible," he said.
"The problem is a lot of them feel under worked and under valued. In some cases their under worked in their specialty and when they aren't utalised enough they look elsewhere.
As a real estate agent, Mr Catanzariti believes the health district should have a dedicated employee that works to help new medical staff obtain housing as they prepare to move west.
"I get calls all the time from nurses and doctors struggling to find accommodation," he said.
"I believe there should be a staff position within the MLHD that focuses on ensuring health professionals are getting accommodation as part of the process of coming here. The more work that can be done to get staff here, the better," he said.
