Wheelchair basketball now rolling into Griffith for one and all

Wheelchair basketball is now available in Griffith, after a soft launch session on December 7 saw a few come down for a spin to try out.
The Griffith PCYC had a test session in the early morning of December 7, testing out the wheelchairs - but the open session came that evening at 5pm when a few rocked up to give the game a test.
It was a smaller, more casual session as a few came by to try things out - just enough for a two-on-two match and a couple practice games between Justin Eade-Hollier, Beau Kelly, Christian Unasa and James Senisi.
Chairman of the Sports Council, and a member of the Disability Inclusion and Access committee Laurie Testoni said that the launch was put together quickly with minimal notice once they had gotten permission from Wheelchair Sports NSW.
"December is always tricky but if you don't do it, it won't get done," he said.
Over two hours, Griffith's early adopters of the sport got accustomed to the special sports wheelchairs and the intricacies involved before pairing up for a match.
Justin Eade-Hollier has quickly emerged as Griffith's own reigning champion of wheelchair basketball, literally wheeling circles around the others with lightning speed - even as the game went on and energy levels flagged.
The others had a slower start but certainly got the hang of it as the game went on - from going in circles to some truly impressive feats by the end of the match.
Mr Testoni said he was looking forward to seeing wheelchair sports take off further.
"It's something different," he said.
"I think we could definitely get a competition going."
Whether that competition is a full-scale tournament or more casual drop-in games remains to be seen, but Mr Testoni said he was keen to see it no matter what form it took.
He added that one of the major benefits of wheelchair sports was the inclusivity element - and encouraged able-bodied people to get involved.
"It's inclusive in that way. It's not just for disabled people. Anyone can come down and play."
A full competition is hoped to launch in 2024 while more 'come and try' games will be held until the end of 2023.
Wheelchair basketball games will now be on every Thursday at the Griffith Regional Sports Centre from 5pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.