"Goodies making a difference": Childcare centre takes out top award

Griffith's Goodstart Early Learning Centre took out a top gong at the childcare centre's parent company national awards night recently.
The Griffith outlet was presented with the top award for the 'Making a Difference' category at an awards night held in Brisbane last month.
Griffith's facility was up against over 600 other branches and also received high commendations in two other categories.
The 'Making a Difference' award recognises excellence in inclusion practices at facilities, something centre manager Tahnee Jamieson said has been a focus for her team for several years.
"We've been doing a lot of reconciliation work because we have a lot of children with diverse needs. We have very good practices in place and I'm grateful to my team for being so passionate about inclusion," Ms Jamieson said.
The team are on cloud nine following the win, with Ms Jamieson calling it validation of the work they are doing for families.
"Myself and educator Zali Wilson went to the awards while other staff viewed it via live stream.
"The team were absolutely elated with the win; before we had even returned to our table after accepting the award our phones were buzzing with congratulatory messages.
"The fact we were up against so many other outlets and won was an amazing surprise. For Griffith to be highlighted like that is wonderful."
She says the team also owe much of the success to their supportive clientele.
"A number of local families wrote letters to the judging panel expressing their support for the work we do and how important the facility has been to them. I thank them dearly for that," Ms Jamieson said.
"It's really heart warming to read those letters and know the positive impact we are having on the children and their families.
"We always believe we are doing good work but when you see it expressed in writing, there's just no other feeling like it.
"It was also wonderful to hear commendations from the judging panel themselves on the exceptional work we do. It makes us very proud," Ms Jamieson said.
