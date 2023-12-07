The Area News
Griffith City Council voting on first round of 2024 Community Grants

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated December 8 2023 - 11:34am, first published December 7 2023 - 5:30pm
Griffith City Council will vote on who to distribute the first round of 2024's Community Grants to, at the last council meeting of the year.

