Griffith City Council voting on first round of 2024 Community Grants

Griffith City Council will vote on who to distribute the first round of 2024's Community Grants to, at the last council meeting of the year.
The final meeting will end on a positive as Council allocates funding for community programs.
The following six programs and community groups are all nominated by council staff to receive $2500 in Community Grant funding, while two more will receive a little less.
Centacare South West NSW is suggested to receive $500 in grant funding, while Ema Munro is nominated for $1400 on behalf of the Murrumbidgee Field Naturalists.
The grant program closed to applications on November 3, seeing an impressive number of applications from community programs and organisations - totalling $34,367 in potential requests.
Council staff have gone through the requests to a more affordable $16,900 if all recommended groups receive the funding suggested. Currently in the Community Organisation Assistance fund is $37,800 - leaving $20,900 to be used on another round of Community Grants if only the suggested groups receive the funding.
Griffith City Council will also be voting on next year's local council elections - more importantly, where to hold them.
The suggestion from staff is to set aside space in the Griffith Sports Stadium for the local election - as it complies with all regulations and accessibility requirements such as wheelchair ramps and a lockable office to store sensitive material.
The NSW Electoral Commission will fund re-keying locks to ensure security is maintained.
The space will be used for a period of fourteen weeks prior to, during and immediately after the election, from July 15 to October 18 2024.
Junior basketball, Lifeball and Badminton will all be impacted by the election setting up camp in the stadium, although lifeball and junior basketball will be able to move to other courts while councillors are investigating alternatives for badminton.
Sport won't be coming away empty-handed from the donation, with a suggestion to charge the NSW Electoral Commission a leasing fee of $40,000 - which will then be split between Leeton Shire Council, Griffith City Council and the Carrathool Shire Council.
$10,000 of it will be potentially allocated to the stadium to fund new equipment.
