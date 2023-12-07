"Beat the heat": early surge in pool numbers signals busy summer ahead

With summer now in full swing and temperatures rising, MIA residents are beating the heat by taking to local pools and watering holes.
According to Griffith Regional Aquatic and Leisure Centre coordinator Rhianna Creek, the number of visitations have been steadily rising - especially on weekends when as many as around 100 attend the facility.
"With swim school on weekends, the pool is certainly becoming a very popular destination," Ms Creek said.
"We've got around 1200 enrolled in swim school which is up from previous years. There's a lot of demand and we do have a wait list. There's a cap on how many can be enrolled for safety reasons," Ms Creek said.
"Meanwhile, the numbers around general patronage have certainly gone up since the pandemic which is great to see. We have so much to offer and a great vibe."
Residents will be embracing it even more over the next few week, with a number of events and activities planned.
"We will be holding a new event called Splash of Summer Pool Party and Water Polo on January 20. There will be a DJ, art station run by Griffith City Council's Youth Advisory Group, free ice cream and pizza. Those who come in on the day will be put into a water polo team. We will have more information to share soon," she said.
"Meanwhile, our third Survival Day will be held on January 26 and will be great family-friendly fun for the whole community.
"In terms of our swim programs, our popular deep water Aqua aerobics is back for another year but those who aren't keen on the deep water can rest assured. We are still holding classes in the indoor 25m pool along with gentle aqua in the program pool which is a great way to keep fit over the hot summer.
"Summer intensive swimming lessons are from January 8 to January 15, and February will once again be a busy month owing to swimming carnivals."
Ms Creek said there are also plenty of lifeguards on hand but stressed they are there as important safety features.
"We're lucky to have around 15 on our books but it's important for attendees to remember they do not take away the direct supervision of parents and carers," she said.
Residents who happened to find themselves in the Leeton Shire over summer will also find plenty of fun in the water to be had, following the recent unveiling of a brand new state-of-the-art water slide.
Residents are being reminded to ensure they are finding a safe place to beat the heat and are not taking the risk of swimming in irrigation channels.
Murrumbidgee Irrigation (MI) Chief Executive Officer, Brett Jones, warned over 94 per cent of major channels are now automated.
"Regulator gates are controlled remotely, meaning flows and conditions can change drastically. Regulator gates can open without notice and create a trap, while siphons and pipes can create powerful suction or a water surge.
"Overland flows from the recent flood events have also washed debris into our channels, which make them even more dangerous.
"If you are fishing in channels, please do so from a safe location by staying away from roads, keeping out of the water and well clear of the edge," Mr Jones said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.