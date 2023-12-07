The Area News
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

"Beat the heat": early surge in pool numbers signals busy summer ahead

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated December 8 2023 - 10:28am, first published December 7 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With summer now in full swing and temperatures rising, MIA residents are beating the heat by taking to local pools and watering holes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.