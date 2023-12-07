"Be careful on local roads": leaders warn to take care ahead of holidays

The two-truck crash was one of several incidents that have occurred on the Sturt highway and other locations.
Murrumbidgee Mayor Ruth McRae is pleading drivers to drive to the conditions and to be vigilant when venturing through the area.
"It's concerning we have had this many incidents in such a short window of time. Any fatality is one too many," Cr McRae said.
"I remind everyone to be vigilant on the roads, manage their fatigue, and be aware that our roads after the severe impacts of adverse weather, are either under repair or awaiting repair.
"It might mean we need to travel slower and while it could take longer to get to our destinations, it is always better to arrive later than not at all. It's also important we look out for others as well as ourselves.
"In our part of the world our roads are extremely busy, not just with the holiday period unfolding but with harvest well under way.
"We all need to work as a team to ensure the distribution of produce can continue so the economy can keep ticking, as well as to ensure we are all safe," she said.
Member for Murray Helen Dalton said the recent fatalities in the LGA is a growing indicator of the need for paramedics to be stationed in Darlington Point.
"It's unfair that just last month the government announced a new ambulance station for North Sydney, while a petition signed by over 500 concerned citizens from Darlington Point was rejected," Mrs Dalton said.
"If the Minns government is serious about recruiting an additional 500 paramedics, then there needs to be a commitment to deploying these recruits to where they are most needed - rural and remote locations like Darlington Point, Tocumwal and Moama.
"We acknowledge the government has committed $543 million towards the Fixing Country Roads program, but until that work is done, we are going to have more accidents. Any major arterial road that feeds major cities must have emergency services available 24/7."
"Our substandard transport system is placing at risk the safety of road users. Until this improves we are going to have to rely on more Paramedics and more ambulances, therefore an ambulance station at Darlington Point seems like a sensible solution," Mrs Dalton said.
Transport Workers Union state secretary Richard Olsen said in just a few weeks there have been four truck drivers killed on NSW roads.
"This year, 49 truck drivers have been killed across Australia, from a devastating total of 213 truck crash deaths," Mr Olsen said.
"Transport workers around the country are under deadly pressure which will only increase during the chaotic festive season.
"We're urging all road transport workers to take care over what is the busiest season of the year.
"We know that external events and pressures like natural disasters - which disproportionately impact road transport compared to other industries - will keep happening.
"That's why we urgently need Federal Parliament to pass transport reform which would implement minimum standards in road transport, to stop the carnage on our roads and ensure drivers and transport operators can respond to these crises and financial pressures more safely," he said.
As with each year, its anticipated local police will be out in force carrying out Christmas road safety operations.
