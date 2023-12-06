Decorated singer to bring last-minute gift to St Albans Cathedral

Operatic music lovers are in for a treat next week when Vienna-based singer Kate Rafferty brings a last minute 'pop up' concert to Griffith's St Alban's Cathedral.
The acclaimed Australian-born Coloratura Soprano has returned home in time for the holiday season and with plans in place to venture west and visit friends, decided to share her talents to residents.
The performance will consist of highlights from her recent solo performance with the Vienna Philharmonic.
Accompanying her will be her father and pianist Carl Rafferty who has had to brush up on the repertoire ready for the Opera by Candlelight 'Christmas at Albert Hall' concert in Canberra.
He said he and his daughter are looking forward to coming to Griffith.
"It will go for 40 minutes and will consist of the songs of Christmas and singalongs. I think it will be a very nice, endearing event," Mr Rafferty said.
"We're very much looking forward to seeing the plains of the MIA and to spend time with friends as well as deliver this performance. I've been well acquainted with Griffith since the late 80s and have many pleasant connections."
Although Ms Rafferty's performances are normally dramatic in nature, the event will see her hit pause on her trademark style in favor for more heartwarming, festive melodies for all to enjoy.
"You'll be thrilled by the exquisite "Bell Song" from Lakme, your spine will tingle to the splendour of Handel's "Let the Bright Seraphim", the ecstasy of Gounod's "Resplendent Night", and the devotion of Verdi's "Ave Maria," St Albans Dean, the very reverend Thomas Leslie said.
Tickets will be available to purchase at the door at $25 a head ($15 concession) and funds will go towards Griffith CareVan.
It will be held Tuesday December 12 at 7pm at the cathedral.
