Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Nikolic shares advice to ensure businesses stay in strong hands after death

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
December 6 2023 - 6:00pm
Solicitor John Nikolic encouraged all to look into their plans for succession and business inheritance. Picture by Cai Holroyd
President of the Griffith Business Chamber and solicitor John Nikolic has urged business owners, farmers and families to look to the future and put a succession plan in place.

