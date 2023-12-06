Nikolic shares advice to ensure businesses stay in strong hands after death

President of the Griffith Business Chamber and solicitor John Nikolic has urged business owners, farmers and families to look to the future and put a succession plan in place.
A succession plan is a defined process for who will inherit a business or a leadership role after the current leader passes on or gives up the role.
Mr Nikolic urged all to put one together, and added that professional assistance early would go a long way.
"One of the most important things in life is working out what you really want. At its simplest, a succession plan means who you would like to take over from you and when," he said.
"A lot of our local and regional community are built on generational enterprises. Farming, or commercial enterprises. What lawyers can do is ensure that transfers of property are done properly ... We sometimes see succession plans that are half-done or done wrong and they're difficult to unpick. It's difficult to impose a succession plan once the property has ben transferred."
He added that he and the other solicitors at Cater and Blumer always preferred to consult everyone involved to make sure there were no unpleasant surprises.
"Often there can be assumptions about what the next generation might want - there can be an assumption that someone will take it up or assumptions that someone isn't interested," he said.
"Best way to work that out is to ask them ... If it's left pursuant to what's in the will, there's a risk it will be disputed and that can lead to financial and family distress. It's not about things being perfectly equal - that's not possible in life or in succession planning but it's possible to approach it with fairness."
He encouraged residents in Griffith and beyond to consult a solicitor and discuss their plans, while those still unsure can come to a seminar in the new year focusing solely on succession planning and inheritance.
