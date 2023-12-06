"The fish are on:" Murray Cod making a comeback at Lake Wyangan

Murray Cod season has opened and a local fisherman says there is bountiful fun to be had down at Lake Wyangan these Christmas holidays.
Southside Leagues Anglers Club member Peter Tappy is encouraging residents to get down and enjoy what the lake has to offer, especially with cod season opening last Friday.
Between 2020 and as recent as February last year, he and mate Tom Armstrong were involved with restocking Lake Wyangan with over 1000 Murray Cod fingerlings which are now growing to decent sizes.
Funds to supply the fingerlings were raised from fishing competitions put on by the Anglers Club as well as Griffith City Council who came through half way.
"As a result of that, we are certainly catching more fish now than ever," Mr Tappy said.
The restocking program came about following several years of drought as well as a fish kill that decimated populations in 2020.
But Mr Tappy says there are indications the health of the lake and its inhabitants are returning to form and that even some fish managed to survive.
"Occasionally you come across some that aren't tagged; I'd say they would be survivors," he said.
"Just a couple of nights ago there was a 70mm cod caught by a mate of mine. I've also caught a couple in recent months by accident while targeting yellow belly - of course those cod were safely returned to the water," Mr Tappy said.
Restocking of yellow belly has also occurred but he says it is still taking time for the population to bounce back.
"I'm hopeful they will begin to return in abundance in the near future," he said.
"Incredibly, I've also heard stories about catfish being caught which is rare in most waterways.
"Carp are still an issue but fortunately a carp catcher regularly fishes as many out as possible.
"But the big thing is the fish are in there and there's plenty to catch.
"They are biting on everything from cheese to bait caught near the bank, mainly around timber standing in the water. Spinner baits and lures are the main techniques.
"I urge everyone to get down and have some fun. Our lake is a great asset and we are lucky to have it.
"My main advice is to for fishers to make sure they are catching and releasing cod so we can give them the best chance to breed in order for there to be plenty for future generations.
"Always observe the regulations around fishing in your local area."
More than 1.28 million Murray Cod were stocked into waterways across inland NSW during the 2022/23 stocking season.
The NSW Recreational Fishing Freshwater Fishing Guide is available on the DPI website from NSW DPI offices and most places where NSW recreational fishing licenses are sold.
