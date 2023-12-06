The Area News
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Business chamber renews call for responses to Griffith survey

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
December 6 2023 - 5:02pm
Griffith Business Chamber president John Nikolic urged businesses to finish the survey by the end of the year. Picture by Cai Holroyd
The Griffith Business Chamber is urging businesses to get their responses in for the 2023 Business Survey, with the data supporting future projects and initiatives to benefit Griffith and the region's businesses.

