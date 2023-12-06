Business chamber renews call for responses to Griffith survey

The Griffith Business Chamber is urging businesses to get their responses in for the 2023 Business Survey, with the data supporting future projects and initiatives to benefit Griffith and the region's businesses.
The survey comes from the Business Chamber and Griffith City Council, with the goal of better understanding the state of local businesses and planning for the future. The last business survey was conducted in 2019 - making this a crucial chance to understand how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the local economy.
"Our intention is to get a snapshot of a range of matters, including particular challenges like recruitment and business confidence," said chamber president John Nikolic.
"It's a valuable insight into the economy at a very localised scale."
Mr Nikolic assured respondents that any information would be treated with discretion and not released to the public.
"Questions are the same [as the 2019 survey]. It will be interesting to see the kind of data from the survey after some big changes ... it will be a good indication of how things have changed," he said.
Statewide data on business confidence and conditions has shown low levels of business confidence lately, while the 2019 Griffith survey showed a high of 70 per cent happiness.
Once the surveys are complete, staff from Griffith City Council will collate the data and deliver a report in February 2024 to help guide policies, projects and initiatives.
"That report is a tool to indicate how businesses are traveling and to identify areas of opportunity within industries, where they might need help."
Mr Nikolic said they were hoping to receive over 200 responses to get a good view of the business state of affairs.
The survey is currently available at surveymonkey.com/r/griffithbusinesssurvey2023 until December 31.
Participants in the survey will also go into a draw to win one of ten $50 gift vouchers from local businesses.
