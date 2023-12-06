Griffith set to get Creet Cup defence underway once more

Having held on to the Creet Cup since the first challenge in 2021/22, Griffith attempt their first defence against Hay this weekend at Exies No.1.
For the Griffith side, they will be heading in with a youthful side once again led by Jimmy Binks, who will be the oldest in the side at 28 years old.
"It should be a pretty strong side based on form so far this year with the likes of Jake Rand and James Roche with the bat," he said.
"It's a young side, but it isn't young for the sake of it, it's because they are the ones performing at the moment."
It will be a battle between the two current powerhouses of the Murrumbidgee Cricket Council, with Hay coming to town looking to reclaim the cup, they were the last side to take it from Griffith's possession.
With the Hay side entering into the Don 'Captain" Coleman Twenty20 Shield, where they made it through to the final, the make-up of the side won't be a complete mystery for Griffith.
"Hay will have a bit of experience behind them; we just have to remain level-headed to get through it," he said.
"They always come over for the first challenge looking to take it back with them, and it's great that they can be so competitive.
"We won't be taking it lightly, and with the likely addition of Rupert Lilburne for them will be massive."
It is set to be a potentially busy representative season with the O'Farrell Cup back on the agenda alongside the Creet and Hedditch Cups, but Binks feels Griffith is well up for the challenge of holding more than one at a time.
"I hope that with the rest of the representative stuff around, it doesn't get thrown on the back burner for us," he said.
"With the addition of O'Farrell, there might be a point in the season when we are getting a bit more into our reserves, but we managed to hold it last year when we had to do that."
The first challenge for the Hedditch Cup will be next weekend when Griffith makes the trip across to Temora to look to end their stranglehold.
The O'Farrell Cup is set to return for the first time in three seasons, with plans in place for the time-honoured competition to be held after Christmas.
