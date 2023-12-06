The Area News
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Griffith set to get Creet Cup defence underway once more

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
December 6 2023 - 3:58pm
James Roche will make a welcome addition to the Griffith batting line-up as they look to maintain their possession of the Creet Cup. Picture by Liam Warren
Having held on to the Creet Cup since the first challenge in 2021/22, Griffith attempt their first defence against Hay this weekend at Exies No.1.

