Strong initial numbers has Swans confident ahead of women's season

After the first run in preparation for the 2024 Southern NSW Women's League season, the Griffith Swans are hopeful after strong initial numbers.
Numbers have been an issue for the side in the past, but after strong interest in the initial training sessions, coach Trevor Richards is hoping it will be a good sign for the season with a few new faces coming along.
"It's only early, but we had 18 on the first night, which is really good," he said.
"We had a dozen last night (Tuesday), which was good given it was the first really warm night."
With more teams coming into the competition, Richards hopes that more teams around the area might work in the Swans' favour.
"In previous years, it's only been Narrandera in the competition, and they weren't in our pool, so we didn't play them, so it was either at home and outside the one game in Narrandera the rest were in Wagga," he said.
"If you had someone who finishes work at 4pm in the afternoon, and we had a few like that, they'd be jumping straight in the car to travel across and get their 15 minutes before we started, which isn't ideal."
"We spoke to them last year and again earlier this year, and there are a couple more teams from our area coming in. Leeton is trying to get a side, Narrandera has a side, and I think Ariah Park has a side, so I think they are trying to look more at zones for the pools."
There has also been talk to extend the season by a couple of rounds, but Richards feels it might be time to look at running the season in conjunction with the men's football season.
"The talk is pushing it for an extra couple of weeks, but nothing has been confirmed. Last I heard, there were going to be 16 sides in with two pools," he said.
"You'd play seven games against everyone in your pool and then crossover for finals. I think they need to bite the bullet as far as the length is concerned and start to lengthen the season.
"I think the reason we struggle for players is because it is kind of an in between and only last a month or two. I think if you had it as a full-blown season in conjunction with the men's, you'd have a better chance of securing players.
"I know part of the reason they are hesitant is because it might have an impact on the netball."
Richards isn't alone in wanting to see some changes, with Narrandera coach Kevin Hall calling on the competition to look at making the games longer by increasing quarter lengths from the 10 minutes while also looking at pushing playing numbers to 18 on the field.
The competition will begin on February 2.
