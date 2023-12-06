The Area News
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Strong initial numbers has Swans confident ahead of women's season

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
December 6 2023 - 3:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trevor Richards will once again take charge of the Griffith Swans Southern NSW Women's League for the 2024 season. Picture by Liam Warren
Trevor Richards will once again take charge of the Griffith Swans Southern NSW Women's League for the 2024 season. Picture by Liam Warren

After the first run in preparation for the 2024 Southern NSW Women's League season, the Griffith Swans are hopeful after strong initial numbers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help