The Area News
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Domestic violence forum brings support services together from across state

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated December 6 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Diana Jacob, Jo Polkinghorne, and Aurelia Rahman from the Community Migrant Resource Centre and Centacare. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Diana Jacob, Jo Polkinghorne, and Aurelia Rahman from the Community Migrant Resource Centre and Centacare. Picture by Cai Holroyd

A special forum centred on domestic violence and empowering women brought support agencies and services from across Griffith and far beyond together to discuss the problem of abuse and brainstorm solutions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.