"Your Christmas gifts sorted": art gallery to hold Sip 'n' Spend

It's been another 12 months with plenty on offer at the Griffith Regional Art Gallery and now that's set to culminate with the opportunity for residents to get their hands on some handcrafted, local art in time for Christmas.
The gallery is wrapping up its 2023 program with an opportunity to peruse the Gallery's range of artisan gift-ware in its annual free Sip 'n' Spend event.
Prominently, the works of three MIA artists in particular will be on sale, including Sharon De Valentin's heirloom paintings and sculptures, Jake Hewitt's ant nest sculptures and copies of the children's book The Curious Explorer by Leeton's Dorothy Roddy and Leonie Napier.
There will also be puzzles, craft-kits and other knick-knacks to suit the taste of creatives from all walks of life.
"These are fantastic gift ideas, especially for those who might be having difficulty figuring out what to buy for who," art gallery officer Kristy-Lee Agresta said.
"It'll also make strides towards supporting Australian artists and gives our MIA talents an opportunity to promote and showcase their unique works.
"It's going to be a great social event to wrap up an exciting calendar at our gallery."
Ms Agresta reflected on the milestones of 2023, noting the gallery's 40th anniversary exhibition a particular highlight among many.
"In what's been an exceptional year, our 40th year celebrations were a real treat, allowing us an opportunity to display pieces from our collection that make up the story of Griffith," she said.
"In addition, our exhibitions have been prolific, both for local artists and those on tour.
"Some of the big names we had included textile artist Diane Tarr, Tasmania's Tony Curran, Urana's Rob Duffield and Alison Mitchell from South Australia.
"The 'Our Riverina' exhibition also proved popular, displaying an ensemble of works from across our region.
"At the moment the very timely 'We Bleed the Same' exhibition is still showing and those attending our Sip 'n' Spend will be able to see it before it wraps up."
According to art gallery coordinator Ray Wholohan there is already plenty lined up for 2024.
"Our prestigious Contemporary Jewelry Award will be back again which is regarded as a barometer for the sort of talent working in that field," Mr Wholohan said.
"We'll also have two noteworthy art tours visiting Griffith, including 'Lost in Palm Springs', as well as a community art exhibition recounting the legacy of CSIRO's involvement in Griffith over the past 70 years."
The Sip 'n' Spend will be held at the Griffith Regional Art Gallery on December 14, commencing at 6pm.
