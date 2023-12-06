The Area News
Eagles looking to close the gap in standings to single digits

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
December 6 2023 - 2:51pm
Travers Pickmere is leading run scorer for the Eagles in first grade this season and provides some experience to what is a youthful outfit. Picture by Liam Warren
Exies Eagles have a golden opportunity this weekend to close the gap at the top of the GDCA first grade table when they take on Leagues Panthers at Exies No. 1 in the 50-over game.

