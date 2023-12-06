Eagles looking to close the gap in standings to single digits

Exies Eagles have a golden opportunity this weekend to close the gap at the top of the GDCA first grade table when they take on Leagues Panthers at Exies No. 1 in the 50-over game.
Heading into the second last round before the Christmas break, the Eagles are currently 17 points behind top-of-the-table Hanwood, who have the bye this weekend.
With 11 points potentially on offer this weekend, with a bonus point win, Exies will be looking to close that gap to just six points when they take on a Leagues side who are still looking to find their consistency.
The Eagles side has been somewhat the surprise of the season with a strong start to the season with a side that has a good mix of youth and experience.
James Roche, at the top of the order, stands out as one of their key performers and had a strong game against the Panthers when they met earlier in the season, while captain Josh Davis will be looking to make up for lost time, having missed most of the first two months of the season through injury.
The Panthers were in a spot of bother in their last game out against Diggers before the weather intervened and saw the game abandoned and the club sits in third with a record of three wins and three losses alongside the washout.
The ever-changing nature of the Leagues side will continue this weekend, with Reece Matheson set to miss the clash but they were hoping to welcome back Noah Gaske back into the team.
The batting has been the concern for the Panthers so far this season has been the fragility of their batting line-up, and will be hoping to put those concerns behind them in this weekend's 50-over clash.
In the 40-over game at Exies No.2, Exies Diggers will take on a resurgent Coro Cougars outfit looking to make a push into the top four.
Heading into the weekend, the two sides are separated by just three points, but the Cougars are coming into the game off the back of two straight wins as well as picking up the first trophy of the season after defending their Don 'Captain" Coleman Twenty20 Shield premiership.
It's been a tough run for the Diggers side, who are without a win in their past three games.
