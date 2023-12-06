'A hard cycle': Staff shortages putting families on childcare backlog

With many Griffith workers expected to take less time off this festive season amid the cost of living, the effects are set to spill over into the childcare sector.
Demand in the industry is at all-time highs as new parents look to return to the workforce and existing ones aim to get more work.
Collina's Goodstart Early Learning Centre waiting list already contains a back-log of some 200 families, of which centre manager Tahnee Jamieson was only able to take five new clients in the latest run of enrolments.
The consensus she has heard is that many clients will plan to take a week-off at best around Christmas time, problematic given the staffing shortages in the industry.
"The demand has been culminating over the years and coupled with difficulties getting staff, its making it a hard cycle," she said.
"I feel terrible I was only able to take on a few new kids the most recent time around, but I didn't have a choice given the obligation to re-enrolling those that I already have. We have a two-year waiting list."
Ms Jamieson said she has families looking to enroll children not only from Griffith but across the MIA.
"This year I had families from Leeton wishing to send their children here. In some cases once they find an opening, that prompts them to work here too," she said.
Next year, two new childcare centres will be constructed in Leeton; one a sole early learning centre and the other a combined learning centre and preschool.
To the south of Griffith, a childcare centre is also in the works at Coleambally.
Although she welcomes more childcare centres in the area, Ms Jamieson would also like to see more established in Griffith.
However, she doesn't believe any of them can go far without the staff.
"And they are hard to come by during a childcare worker crisis," she said.
"It's difficult enough now when staff get sick. I'm extremely lucky to have committed, dedicated workers. But when people get sick - say from COVID - there's no way around it; your down on hands on deck," Ms Jamieson said.
"Here at Goodstart, we're looking at bring in trainees as a way to help us and get people into the industry. We were also involved in the Careers Expo this year in an effort to drive that further.
"I'm also expecting a forthcoming report that will lobby the government for a survey evaluating the incentives to drive the workforce, including around pay.
"The issues are reminiscent to those being faced in teaching. Being this far west makes it that bit harder to get workers.
"Having said that I'm optimistic there's light at the end of the tunnel but I'm not seeing any as of yet."
