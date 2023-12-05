MIA's farmers deserve a 'fairer go'

IT has been just over a week since the federal government was able to pass its amendments to the controversial Restoring Our Rivers Bill were passed.
This has been met with much anger and dismay in the MIA, with Griffith's own community leaders sharing their sentiments.
While the initial reaction was one of anger, the hope is now to find a way forward that is both productive for farmers and the environment.
While saying that, it is crucial to once again point out the farmers and growers in the MIA are among the most resilient, but when it comes to water, the most efficient in the world.
They have the environment in mind with everything they do.
For some reason, the government continues to gloss over this fact and it is causing real harm not just when it comes to farming, but to the health of our growers.
The news may once again be hard to swallow for our farmers, but they have overcome tough times in the past.
Hopefully the government decides to come to the table to offer help and assistance, or it is everyone who will suffer - not just our communities but the entire country.
As always, for anyone out there struggling, help is available. Reach out to services such as the Rural Financial Counselling Service, Lifelife, Beyond Blue or even a friend or family member.
We love our farmers and growers and will continue to advocate for them every step of the way.
Talia Pattison
Acting editor
