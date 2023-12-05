A focused vision: Bridging the gap between technology and eye wellness

The intersection of technology and eye wellness is an area that demands our attention. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

It is undeniable that technology has become an integral part of most aspects of our lives. Throughout the day, we are exposed to a range of technological devices for various purposes, ranging from the social media engagement found through our phones to the workload stored on our laptops.

While these technological advancements have ushered in a new age of convenience and efficiency, they have also raised concerns about our eye health. Namely, the impact that constantly staring at these screens is likely to have on our vision.



The intersection of technology and eye wellness is a critical area that demands our attention, and the key to navigating this intersection lies in cultivating a focused vision.

The digital dilemma

It is our eyes that take the brunt of the prolonged screen time that encapsulates our days in the modern age. Digital eye strain, otherwise known as computer vision syndrome, has thus become increasingly common in the generations that use technology the most.

Symptoms of this condition include:

Headaches

Dry eyes

Eye fatigue

Blurred vision

These symptoms are further exacerbated by the blue light that is emitted by screens, which is known to disrupt our circadian rhythms and affect the quality of sleep. Over time, such symptoms can significantly impact our overall well-being and lead to further vision issues.

Myopia is one such issue, encouraged by the increased usage of handheld devices in recent years. Sometimes referred to as "screen-induced myopia", the prolonged time spent doing close screen work and reduced time outdoors can lead to more serious eye conditions if left unaddressed. While many believe this to be solely due to the increased usage of handheld devices in recent years, evidence suggests otherwise; computers are more likely to degrade one's vision.

Being aware of the factors in your life that are most likely to cause vision issues means you will have the knowledge to address such issues.

Technological solutions for eye wellness

Surprisingly, while technology may be the culprit for the rise in eye issues, it can also be the solution. The widespread knowledge of eye strain technology has led the technology industry to attempt to improve eye wellness in repentance. This is commonly done by innovating new solutions that mitigate the negative effects of screen time.

One of the more prominent solutions is the development of blue light filters that are pre-installed in most digital devices. This technology filters out the amount of light emitted by screens, alleviating eye strain and reducing the light's disruptive effects on sleep patterns.

Another notable development in the technology industry is the creation of smart glasses that are designed to promote eye health. They are intended to do so with features like automatic brightness adjustments, reminders to take screen breaks, and adjustable tint levels.



Some models take eye wellness a step further by monitoring eye movement and posture to provide personalised recommendations for optimal eye care.

The importance of mindful tech use

Although technological advancements can be a beneficial tool in the constant fight against eye strain, your wellness also lies in your hands. It is up to you to practice mindful tech use to maintain your eyes' wellness levels and ensure your continued vision.

You can practice mindfulness by following the 20-20-20 rule. For every 20 minutes you stare at a screen, take 20 seconds to look at something that is at least 20 feet (six metres) away. By incorporating this useful practice into your everyday screen habits, you can reduce eye strain and prevent your eyes from becoming fatigued.

It is also essential to balance out the amount of time spent looking at a screen with time enjoying the outdoors. Regular breaks that involve physical activity, even something as simple as stretching or walking, not only benefit the eyes but also contribute to overall well-being.



On top of this, time spent outdoors means getting the chance to expose your eyes to natural light. This is crucial for regulating sleep patterns and preventing myopia.

If you think you are possibly facing issues with your vision, or are developing eye conditions, it is best to seek out professional aid. 1001 Optometry offers various services to assess the condition of your eyesight and provide vision equipment to reduce the impact of eye strain.

Educating the next generation

While the older generations are currently dealing with the delicate balancing act of technology and eye wellness, it is imperative that steps are also taken to educate the younger generation on good screen habits.

Children nowadays grow up being exposed to screens at almost all times, with technology having become an integral part of both education and entertainment. Thus, it is the responsibility of their parents, caregivers, and educators to inform them how to responsibly use technology and ensure that their eye wellness remains optimal.

This educational approach can start at an institutional level with schools incorporating educational modules on eye wellness into their curricula. They can also introduce the other practices outlined in this article, such as the 20-20-20 rule and the significance of spending time outdoors.



Letting them know about the potential long-term consequences of excessive screen time also empowers them to make informed choices about their digital habits.

Building a holistic approach to eye wellness

Eye wellness may benefit from the aid of technological advancements, but there are many benefits that can come from taking a holistic approach.



This approach can encompass not just lifestyle choices, but also education and individual proactive measures. It should ultimately be about balancing the benefits of technology with the preservation of our beloved vision.

Observe your screen time and take proactive steps to preserve your eye wellness by scheduling regular eye exams. These tests can observe potential issues early on, allowing eyecare professionals to devise a solution that addresses your personal needs and habits.

In conclusion, technology and eye wellness intersect in a way that creates a dynamic landscape that requires patience and mindfulness to traverse. We can bridge the gap between the two by utilising the various approaches outlined in this article, such as technological advances and holistic methods.

