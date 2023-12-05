The Area News
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Coleambally Lions Club to host annual Gala Night fundraiser for St Peters Primary

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated December 7 2023 - 9:29am, first published December 5 2023 - 5:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictured: Santa visiting last years Coleambally Lions Club Gala Night. Picture supplied.
Pictured: Santa visiting last years Coleambally Lions Club Gala Night. Picture supplied.

In another sign that Christmas is drawing near, the Coleambally Lions Club will once again be holding its annual Gala Night this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.