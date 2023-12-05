In another sign that Christmas is drawing near, the Coleambally Lions Club will once again be holding its annual Gala Night this weekend.
Predicted to have more banter and fun than ever before for its second year running since COVID-19, proceeds from the event will this year go towards the St Peter's Primary School.
Hams a 'plenty will be on offer to be won from the chocolate wheel spin in addition to children's entertainment such as a jumping castle, laser tag, sumo fighting, and a Merry Go 'Round.
A visit from the man in the big red suit and a train ride through town courtesy of the Leeton Lions will also feature, while the local club will cooking up a feast of food and a temporary bar will operate for adults.
It's the first time Coleambally Lions volunteer Adrian Hayes has been at the helm of organising the event, calling the act an unspoken rule of outgoing lions presidents for years.
"I'm looking forward to seeing plenty turn out for this long-standing community event," he said.
"I'm hoping this will be a great fundraiser for St Peter's and I believe there will be some great volunteers associated from the school who will help out on the night."
With 60 spins of the chocolate wheel on offer and prizes ranging from hams to gift vouchers, cakes and other festive delights, Mr Hayes believes most people will have a chance of going home with something.
"We've got plenty to give away and there's plenty of opportunities to win a range of prizes," he said.
Entry is $15 for children and $30 for a family pass, with unlimited access to all on offer beyond the gate.
He thanked fellow Lions Club members and the community for their assistance gearing up for the popular feature.
"It's certainly not something you do alone and I thank everyone for their help preparing. It's a great community event organised by a great community."
It will be held from 6.30pm this Saturday at the Coleambally Recreation Ground.
