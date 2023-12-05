What does it mean to be a responsible driver in Australia?

Learn exactly what it means to be a responsible driver in this country. Picture Shutterstock

Life means taking responsibility for yourself, your actions, your relationships and all other aspects of your existence.



This begins in the morning, with brushing your teeth, and ends at night, when you get to bed at a reasonable hour so you can do it all again the next day.



There's work, bills to pay, rent, mortgages, taxes, social obligations and family commitments.



You need to front up and be responsible for yourself and, if you have kids - for their safety, wellbeing and development.

And being a driver in Australia is no different.



But what exactly does being a responsible driver in this country mean?



It can start with an effort to secure car insurance, but it goes beyond that.



This helpful article will share what being a responsible and mature car owner down under means. Continue reading to learn more.

Invest in Insurance

Car insurance is an absolute necessity to be a responsible driver.



Ensuring that you are adequately insured before getting behind the wheel is part of protecting yourself, your car and other people's property and their vehicles.

There are a few different types of car insurance.



The bare minimum is third-party insurance, which will cover you if you cause damage to another car or property due to your driving.



For instance, if you rear-end someone at an intersection, your insurance policy will cover the cost of their repairs.

The next level up is a third-party fire and theft policy, which is likely the most cost-effective insurance cover that will ensure that your vehicle is also covered for theft and fire damage in addition to third-party damages.

Without an insurance policy of any sort, you could find yourself personally liable for the costs of any damage caused by you while driving.



This could be in the thousands or more, depending on the accident's severity and the property you damage.



Imagine if you crashed into an expensive sports car vintage car or damaged a high-end shopfront like a jewellery store or restaurant.



For this reason, car insurance can help ensure your financial stability over a lifetime of driving, as accidents can and do happen to even the best drivers.

Obey the Road Laws

Part of being a responsible driver in Australia means obeying all the road laws.



This includes stopping at orange and red lights, stopping at stop signs, giving way at give way signs, and merging when appropriate.



It's your responsibility as a driver to obey all relevant laws, and ignorance of the law is no excuse in the eyes of the justice system.



If you're not familiar with all road laws before driving, for instance, if you're a young driver, you should aim to learn them as quickly as possible.

Obeying road laws includes giving way at roundabouts, stopping to let passengers alight from trams, and not double parking or stopping in no-standing zones.



You can face hefty fines, criminal convictions and even jail time for breaking road laws.



Also, it's worth mentioning that you should not drive if you suspect you are over the legal limit of alcohol, and also not get behind the wheel if you have consumed any illicit drugs.

Put the Phone Away

Using your mobile phone while driving can be incredibly dangerous. All it takes is a split second of distraction for disaster to occur.



This includes checking and replying to text messages, choosing music to stream, or dialling a number.



If you have a modern car, you should have an entertainment system that allows you to use your phone safely, including for navigation.



You can also invest in a hands-free phone holder that will allow you to safely navigate without touching your phone. You can also use voice assistant technology to play music or make calls.



However, in some states, you cannot utilise hands-free technology while driving on a learner's or probationary licence.

Don't Drive While Tired

Did you know that driving while tired is as dangerous as driving while drunk?



When you haven't had enough sleep, your judgement, response time, reflexes and ability to make quick decisions are all hampered. And it goes without saying that you need all of these faculties to drive safely.

With that, responsible drivers keep in mind that they should never get behind the wheel while sleep-deprived.



This includes during weekends if you've been fairly active on your Friday or Saturday nights, or even if you've embarked on a road trip and have been driving for hours upon hours.



In fact, it's recommended that you take a break of at least two hours if you've been driving for eight to 10 hours at a time.



After all, it is much safer to arrange to stay somewhere, such as a friend's house, or even book a motel, or take a nap in a truck stop rather than driving while tired - especially on country roads that are typically dead straight and very easy to zone out on.

Don't Drive Angry

Finally, this is a less common tip but still definitely one worth sharing.



Getting behind the wheel while angry or upset, such as after a family argument or a relationship break-up, can also be quite dangerous.



Once again, when you're experiencing extreme emotions, your judgement may be impaired, which can result in dangerous driving.



You may be impulsive or take risks that you usually wouldn't.

So take a breather before you get behind the wheel.



Wait until you are calm and collected before you decide to drive home.



Practising tact during these periods of heightened emotion and waiting for the storm to pass could help save you from experiencing a collision on the road.

With all these tips at your disposal, you should feel equipped to be a responsible driver both throughout your probationary licence period in Australia as well as over the long term.

