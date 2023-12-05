The Area News
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
The Griffith FAW are bringing back their mental health writing competition for an epilogue

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated December 5 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:00pm
Last competition's 'Short Story' finalists Lauren Forner, Leonie Napier and Bobby Parsons. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Last competition's 'Short Story' finalists Lauren Forner, Leonie Napier and Bobby Parsons. Picture by Cai Holroyd

The Griffith Fellowship of Australian Writers are back to put on their mental health themed writing competition for 2023, expanding the prompt and reach of the competition to attract plenty of entries.

