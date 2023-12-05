The Griffith Fellowship of Australian Writers are back to put on their mental health themed writing competition for 2023, expanding the prompt and reach of the competition to attract plenty of entries.
The Free Spirits writing competition tasks writers of any age to put together a poem or a short flash-fiction piece in an effort to raise money and awareness for mental health foundations and organisations in the Riverina.
The first of these competitions was held in 2021, and after a break last year, 'Chapter Two' of the competition is open now for up-and-coming writers.
"The first one we focused on 'Mental Health in a Rural Community' and the theme for this year is 'A Friend in Need,'" explained Caroline Tuohey, a children's author and the competition's convenor.
"We really opened it up, it's a national competition this year ... No local entries yet but some from WA and Sydney."
The competition is split into four parts - flash fiction and poetry, with children's and open age brackets for each category.
Flash fiction can be up to 800 words, while poems are limited to 24 lines. Beyond that, there are minimal restrictions on what budding writers can enter into the competition.
Money raised from the competition will be split between Headspace and Wellways to support youth mental health in the Riverina, in honour of Stella Bordignon - a young girl who took her life in 2019.
"We wanted to honour her," said Ms Tuohey.
"It's just a lovely opportunity to give back to the community in a small way, and also celebrate the creativity of our region."
The first competition put all entries into a special 'Free Spirits' anthology, with a poem by Miss Bordignon marking the beginning of each section, however the booklet won't be happening this year due to strained resources.
"We're just a small committee and we have a lack of resources ... It could be something that we look at doing subsequent to the competition, but at this point, it's just a straight competition."
Entry forms into the Free Spirits writing competition are available online. The competition closes to new entries on December 15, with results announced on January 15 2024.
