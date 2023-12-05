The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Coro Cougars, Exies Eagles and Exies Diggers pick up GDCA Second Grade wins

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
December 5 2023 - 2:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dion Pascoe picked up three wickets to help the Cougars pick up the win over Hanwood in second grade. Picture by Liam Warren
Dion Pascoe picked up three wickets to help the Cougars pick up the win over Hanwood in second grade. Picture by Liam Warren

Despite the weather conditions on Saturday afternoon, only one game in the GDCA second grade competition was affected by rain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.