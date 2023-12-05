Despite the weather conditions on Saturday afternoon, only one game in the GDCA second grade competition was affected by rain.
The Exies Eagles and Leagues Panthers game was shifted from Friday night to Saturday afternoon after the rain during the week, and then the result on Saturday was determined by DLS, with the Eagles coming away with a seven-wicket win.
The Panthers won the toss and elected to bat but made a difficult start as Don Jayasuriya (3/4) picked up three early wickets as the Leagues side was sitting at 3/5.
Vincent Hellier (32*), Gospel Toru (34), Taniera Vailoa (43) and Junior Molo (34*) were able to get their side to a defendable total of 6/159 after their 40 overs.
The storms struck during the break, meaning the overs were reduced to 32 and the target revised.
Peter Davis (51), Scott Rankin (34) and Ali Mendi (34*) were able to ensure that their side would chase down the total with little difficulty as they came away with the win with 4.1 overs remaining.
The Coro Cougars were able to get back into the top four after coming away with a 27-run victory over Hanwood at Graham McGann Oval.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Seamus Maley (8) and Jamie Bennett (17) made a solid start at the top of the order before Ramandeep Sharma (2/24) and Varun Valsalan (1/20) picked up three quick wickets.
Yash More (10), Jason Field (15) and Justin Moat (29) tried to get the Coro side towards a defendable total, but the bowling of Behram Gul (3/4), Chris Barbagallo (2/22) and Vaisak Rajan (2/19) help to restrict Coro to 101 when they were bowled out in the 31st over.
The bowling of Jamie Bennett (4/24) and Dion Pascoe (3/14) put the breaks on early, with only Michael Crosato (16) and Jordon Williams (10) getting starts at the top of the order as the Wanderers fell to 6/39.
It was always going to be tough to come back from that, with Nick McGibbon (17) the only batter to get a start as Mark Burns (1/11) and Rhys Carnell (2/12) picked up the remaining wickets.
In the final game of the round, Exies Diggers came away with a nine-wicket win over Coleambally.
Cooper Smith (14) and Sanil Babu (19) were the only Nomads to break double digits as Kayden Dauth (5/9) and Damien Browning (4/20) to see Coleambally bowled out for 53 inside 13 overs.
While the Nomads were able to pick up the wicket of Grant McMaster (13) when he was trapped in front by Shawn Iddles (1/1), it only delayed the inevitable as Jay Mitchell (33*), and Thomas Chapman (1*) got their side over the line with 30.1 overs remaining.
