A number of recent crashes in the Murrumbidgee area have reinforced the need for an ambulance station at Darlington Point.
The campaign, which has been on for decades, was brought back into the fore by locals voicing concerns over the number of accidents occurring in the Darlington Point area.
Despite managing to attract over 500 names in just 48 hours to a petition that was to be submitted to Parliament, a concerned local resident says the campaign was to no avail.
Now locals are looking to push harder on the matter in the new year.
"Ultimately we attracted over 500 signatures to be submitted to Parliament and we managed to do that in a relatively short time frame," Mr Guest said.
"As a result, we had families and even youngsters signing up but that was also one of the downfalls; it turned out we needed signatures instead of just names and emails as many were in the same handwriting.
"It was a great shame because we had a great many people travel through from interstate who saw the importance in our case and also signed up. It was unfortunate it ultimately couldn't be used; the showing of support was palpable."
Mr Guest said he is unhappy with the lack of response to the community's efforts from those in power and the department of health.
"What I am very unhappy about is the reaction we've received from the Department of Health and Parliamentary offices in October - they still don't see a need," Mr Guest said.
"What we're being told now is that we need 5000 signatures to get it into Parliament and 10,000 for it to be debated.
"We're hearing conflicting information about a way forward and its both confusing and frustrating. What we need is the right information so we can really get some action happening and hopefully get a public meeting set.
"We always knew it was going to take time but we feel action should have happened long ago, especially with what has been happening as of late. The best we can do at this stage is maintain our dialogue and keep pushing."
