Griffith Meals on Wheels are coming to the end of another year, and took the chance to look back on a busy year as prices hit the roof and the need for their help continued to grow.
The organisation met on December 5 to recognise their volunteers, timing the celebratory lunch for International Volunteers Day - but there's not much time to relax and wind down before the Christmas season hits and the need skyrockets once again.
Manager Tenille Valensisi said that already this year, the Hampers of Hope program had seen huge amounts of requests.
"We've got our two programs, we've seen a huge increase with Hampers of Hope. We're up to about 120 hampers a day, that's 120 families a day that need them," she said.
"With the Meals on Wheels side, delivering to the aged and sick, that's also increased. Supermarkets have risen their prices and our meals aren't just nutritious, they're cost-effective."
Ms Valensisi said that demand had already risen for Christmas, with families juggling the stress of providing a happy holidays for their kids while keeping food in the fridge.
"This time of year, it's always hard ... We've had an increase with our hampers already. It's not always a joyous occasion for families because of the stress involved in providing for their kids - you want them to have some presents to open on Christmas."
On the volunteers side of things, the job came with ups and downs.
Helen Martyn has been volunteering with the group for 36 years, and said that she never found it too difficult.
"It's not very difficult, we don't have to cook the meals ... We just enjoy doing the job and I think the clients enjoy seeing us," she said.
"We're all getting a bit older now though, need to get some younger ones in."
Ms Valensisi said that when things got rough, the volunteers kept her going.
"We had a lady come in who wanted to volunteer because she gets a hamper and without it, she wouldn't be able to care for her disabled son, so that's really nice to see," she said.
"It's good stories like that - they make it worthwhile ... We couldn't do what we do without volunteers."
