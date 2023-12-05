Griffith hospitality businesses and caterers will have more time to abide by new food safety requirements as a result of the NSW Government's amendments to the Australian New Zealand Food Standards Code.
As of December 8 the Code will introduce three tools for businesses that handle and serve unpackaged, ready-to-eat food requiring temperature control.
They include appointing a food safety supervisor to ensure food handlers are trained and demonstrating safe food practices.
Businesses will have until December next year to adopt the changes.
Charity and not-for-profit organsations such as Meals on Wheels, CWA, the Salvation Army along with sports clubs canteens and school P&C's, are exempt from having to adopt the changes.
Griffith Meals on Wheels senior coordinator Tennille Valensisi says the branch already operates under a strict framework of food safety protocol to ensure vulnerable clients receive the best quality, safest food possible.
"We have a food safety plan that includes details on how long food can be left out, what correct temperatures can be used, sterilsation protocols and more," she said.
The Griffith branch sources meals from St Vincent's Private Hospital for distribution to clients and Meals on Wheels has to abide by strict requirements around the reheating and maintaining of goods.
READ MORE
Within the charity, Ms Valensisi expects further standards will be rolled out next year.
"That will have to do with products needing to have the ingredients listed on hot prepared items," she said.
"I very much understand the reasoning behind the new tools and welcome anything that ensures food is being handled in the safest way possible."
While she believes the amendments won't have much effect on Meals on Wheels, she does believe it will take pressure off other local charities.
"It's hard to acquire volunteers let alone ensure there is a specially trained food safety supervisor at the helm."
Council's environment and health coordinator Vanessa Johns said the standard would have otherwise placed an additional burden on community organsiations like children's sport clubs that hold barbecues and canteens on game day.
"However, these groups will still need to ensure they sell safe food and meet the other requirements of the Food Standards Code - as they are now."
Mrs Johns said Council would take an educative approach with local businesses as they
transitioned to the new requirements.
"If local food businesses haven't yet looked at the new requirements, the time to do so is now.
"Most cafes, restaurants and takeaways are already required to have a Food Safety Supervisor - they will only need to check that their certificate is still valid, ensure food handlers are trained and be able prove safe food practices," she said.
For more information visit foodauthority.nsw.gov.au/safetytools
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.