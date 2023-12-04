Friday night was alright for batting if the scores in the GDCA Third Grade competition with the Leagues Panthers and Exies Eagles hoping that massive first innings scores will secure the win.
The Panthers headed out to Coleambally to take on the Nomads, and while an early run out and wickets to Alex Pound and Andrew Fattore (1/27) had them on the back foot.
That was before some powerful hitting from Vula Wate (82) and a steady hand from Harry Morel (32) at the other end got the Panthers back on track.
Cruz Hickey (2/15), Alex Pound (3/5) and Harvey Pound (2/15) tried to wrestle back control before Jason Minato (17*) and Paxton Fall (34*) got their side to 229 after their 40 overs.
It was a similarly high-scoring game as the Eagles took on Exies Diggers at the Showgrounds.
Fletcher Robertson (97) led the way before falling just short of a century when he was bowled by Meghal Patel (1/32).
Ted Files (61), Pranshu Patel (18) and Caelan Culgan (14*) played supporting roles to see the Eagles finish their 40 overs on 230.
It is shaping up as a close game out at Hanwood Oval where the Wanderers are taking on Coro.
Cooper Rand (50) led his side well at the top of the order, with Seamus Maley (23) and Tomas Goirigolzarri (19) getting starts at the top of the order.
Harry Furner (4/18) and Jordon Williams (3/37) did the damage with the ball to limit the Cougars to 171 when they were bowled out in the final over of the day.
