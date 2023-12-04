The Area News
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Exies Eagles and Leagues Panthers set massive totals in GDCA Third Grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated December 4 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 2:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Friday night was alright for batting if the scores in the GDCA Third Grade competition with the Leagues Panthers and Exies Eagles hoping that massive first innings scores will secure the win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.