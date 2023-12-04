For the second time in the brief history of the McGann Family Shield, Hanwood has claimed the silverware after an eight-wicket win over Coleambally.
It was a meeting between the only two previous winners of the competition, and after winning the toss and electing to bat, the Nomads would have been hoping to make a strong start.
That didn't eventuate, however, as Varun Valsalan was able to claim a wicket with the very first delivery to send Coleambally captain Cooper Smith (0) back to the pavilion.
The innings didn't get better for the Coleambally side quickly as Valsalan (2/5) knocked over Luke Roberts (1) while Rahul Giran (1/26) had Matthew Foster (0) out caught to see Nomads sitting on 3/17 after four overs.
Phil Burge and Shawn Iddles led a fightback for the Nomads with a 54-run partnership in the space of eight overs before Ramandeep Sharma (2/19) picked up the wickets of Iddles (11) and Burge (47) in the space of an over.
With just over five overs remaining, there was still a chance for the Nomads to set a defendable total.
Sanil Babu (8) and Neil Burke tried to do that, but once Burke (13) was dismissed by Chris Barbagallo (1/8), it was the beginning of the end for Coleambally.
Kadon Williams (2/2) and Vaisak Rajan (2/14) picked up the remaining wickets to be bowled out in the final over on 106.
Hanwood put their youngsters in charge of the chase with Owen Robinson and Giran heading out to the middle and they didn't let their side down.
After seeing off the opening spell from the dangerous Babu, the opening pairing worked hard to get their side on track for success.
It appeared they would be able to chase the total by themselves however, after a well-compiled half-century from Robinson (57), he was run out by Phil Burge, but the Wanderers required just six runs for victory.
Babu (1/23) was able to knock over Kadon Williams (0) before Giran (41*) and Jordon Williams (1*) guided their side to an eight-wicket win with 4.2 overs remaining.
It was a win with special meaning for the Hanwood side, with the McGann name being synonymous with the club.
