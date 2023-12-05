Being our last column for 2023, I would like to extend my heartfelt and deep appreciation on to our multicultural committee, members, volunteers and the community.
Your unwavering support has been the cornerstone of our community's strength and unity.
Together we've embraced diversity, fostered understanding, and created a more inclusive and vibrant community.
Your dedication is commendable and I am grateful for your positive impact you have made.
Thank you for being the driving force behind our shared journey toward a stronger more, harmonious town.
As a volunteer group, we do our best to support the community.
This year the call for assistance has resonated strongly, highlighting the increased demand for support.
Being a volunteer committee, we can assist a portion of our community.
The demand for support this year has included a wide-range of needs, from mothers with newborns requiring help with essentials and health care, to individuals seeking shelter, clothing, transportation, immigration issues, social services, citizenship.
This is just a highlight and small sample of assistance requests we receive.
In recent years, Griffith has transformed into a town that is quite different from what we once knew.
Griffith has involved into a diverse, multicultural town that contributes labour to numerous industries.
We appreciate this diversity, and with the efforts of the Multicultural Council of Griffith, with its assistance and events, the town has become exceptionally inclusive.
While we value this transformation, it also underscores the need for services that support the overall well-being of the community.
Establishing a well-resourced multicultural office, on par with other regions, would significantly contribute to achieving the demand for assistance.
Employing support staff for the multicultural office would further enhance its effectiveness and impact on the settlement of the community - new and emerging.
The Multicultural Council would like to emphasise the strength derived from our community's diversity and the importance of inclusivity.
We express gratitude for community support, and contributions.
As we near the end of 2023, we are hopeful for a good positive turn in 2024.
Wishing each and everyone a joyous Christmas and a Happy New Year ahead.
