The Area News
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/Community/Community News

Local leader column with Carmel La Rocca from the Multicultural Council of Griffith

By Carmel La Rocca
Updated December 6 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local leader columnist Carmel La Rocca. Picture file
Local leader columnist Carmel La Rocca. Picture file

Being our last column for 2023, I would like to extend my heartfelt and deep appreciation on to our multicultural committee, members, volunteers and the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.