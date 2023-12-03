For the second season in succession, the Coro Cougars have returned as Don 'Captain' Coleman Twenty20 premiers after a convincing win over Hay in the decider.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Cougars were able to make a solid start at the top of the order with Jake Rand and Mark Burns.
The pair were able to put on 34 runs for the first wicket before Rand (11) was caught on the boundary off the bowling of Dean Aylett.
Haydn Pascoe joined Burns out in the middle and kept the runs flowing for the Cougars to see them get to 66 before Pascoe (25) was bowled by Isaac Gardiner (1/24) while in the next over, Coro captain Ben Signor was knocked over by Aylett (2/28).
The two quick wickets didn't slow the Cougars' progress too much as Burns was joined by the dangerous Damien Walker.
The pair were able to add 29 in the space of the next four overs to get their side to 100 before Burns (40) was run out by Jensen Hargreaves, while Walker (15) fell shortly after when he was caught off the bowling of Hay captain Simon Bunyan.
Hay was able to limit the damage in the last two overs, with Rupert Lilburne (1/16) and Bunyan (2/24) picking up a wicket each to see the Cougars finish their 20 overs on 7/118.
The required run rate for the visitors was just a little under six an over, but that was looking tricky early as Pascoe struck in the first over with the wicket of Hargreaves (2).
The situation didn't improve as Hay struggled to deal with the bowling of Pascoe (4/13), who picked up Liam Whitbourne (9), Lilburne (3) and Dean Aylett (1), while Walker (2/10) dismissed Bunyan (9) and Tom McGufficke (2) in quick succession to see Hay struggling at 6/33 after 10 overs.
Zac O'Neill and Kazi Islam tried to get Hay into a position where they could add some respectability to the score. The pair added 20 before O'Neill (15) and Monte Barnes (0) both fell to the bowling of Bohdy Martyn (2/10).
Islam (21) added some late runs, including the Hay side's only boundary, before he was run out by Jake Rand, with Hay batting out their overs, finishing on 9/75 to give the Cougars a 43-run victory.
