The Coro Cougars have made it two wins in as many games after coming away with a 36-run victory over Hanwood Wanderers in tricky conditions at Exies No. 1.
The Cougars side was able to win the toss and make a steady start at the top of the order.
Jake Rand (31) led the way in an opening stand that put on 45 runs before Sam Robinson and Josh Carn were able to pick up both openers in quick succession.
Robinson (2/31) was able to follow that up with the wicket of Ben Signor (5) before Brent Lawrence and Rob Rand tried to get their side back on track.
Lawrence (35) was the backbone of a 21-run stand with Rand (8) before Rahul Giran (2/20) was able to pick up the pair in quick succession to see the Cougars sitting on 5/100.
The middle order needed to stand up for the Coro side, and they were able to do just that.
Cooper Rand (14) and Damien Walker started the fightback for their side before Rand (14) fell to the bowling of Carn (3/35) just before the game was paused due to lightning.
Once play got back underway, Walker (19) added to his total, and while Angus Bartter (2/57) picked up two wickets in as many balls, Mathew Axtill (20*) helped his side reach the end of their 50 overs on 6/161.
It was a tough start to the run chase as Walker (1/22), Jake Rand (1/20), and Nick Witherspoon (1/16) had the Wanderers sitting on 3/21.
Pardeep Deol and Owen Robinson were tasked with trying to get the Hanwood side back on track as the pair were able to put on 44 runs before Deol was trapped in front by Signor.
Robinson was in form and needed someone to hang around with him; however, regular wickets made that difficult.
Signor was able to pick up the wicket of Luke Catanzariti (9), while Sam Robinson (4) was run out by Axtill.
Lawrence picked up the key wicket of Owen Robinson (44) and followed that up quickly with the dismissals of Kadon Williams (0) and Angus Bartter (2) to have Hanwood requiring 44 runs with one wicket in hand.
Those hopes were ended when Giran (8) became Signor's (3/20) third victim to see Hanwood bowled out for 125 in the 36th over.
