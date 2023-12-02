The Area News
Coro Cougars take points against Hanwood Wanderers in GDCA First Grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated December 2 2023 - 9:21pm, first published 9:20pm
Damien Walker added crucial runs in tricky conditions as the Coro Cougars picked up their second win of the season against Hanwood. Picture by Liam Warren
The Coro Cougars have made it two wins in as many games after coming away with a 36-run victory over Hanwood Wanderers in tricky conditions at Exies No. 1.

