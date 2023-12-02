A mid-afternoon storm that swept through Griffith on Saturday afternoon was enough to abandon the 40-over clash between Exies Diggers and Leagues Panthers.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Diggers lost Kyle Pete (6) early before Jack Favell and Manan Dave got their side back on track.
The pair got their side to 40 before the Panthers' bowlers started to take the upper hand.
Jack Rowston (2/14) picked up the wickets of Dave (13) and Favell (13), while Liam Warren (2/13), Shae Prudham (1/5) and Raj Singh picked up five wickets between them to see Diggers fall to 7/61.
Kalish Dave (12) tried to start a fightback before Ben Rowston (3/27) had the Diggers side on the ropes at 9/90.
The last wicket pairing of Brett Owen and Dhurvil Patel (24*) was able to add 47 runs for the last wicket before Singh (2/17) dismissed Owen (33) to see the Exies side bowled out for 137.
As the storms started to roll in, Leagues got their innings underway, but they were looking in trouble early.
Josh Lanham (1/10) picked up the wicket of Reece Matheson (7), while Binks fell to Dean Villata (1/9) to see the Panthers struggling at 2/11. Ben (0*) and Jack Rowston (7*) put on 10 runs before players were forced from the field and play abandoned with Leagues on 2/21.
