Exies Diggers share points with Leagues Panthers in GDCA First Grade

By Staff Writers
Updated December 2 2023 - 9:25pm, first published 8:27pm
A mid-afternoon storm that swept through Griffith on Saturday afternoon was enough to abandon the 40-over clash between Exies Diggers and Leagues Panthers.

