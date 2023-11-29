Why lace? The top 4 reasons brides can't resist

Lace veils like this one from Madame Tulle add a touch of timeless grace to the bridal ensemble. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

Lace is popular for brides around the world, proof that it transcends culture. Although lace has been worn as an adornment since the 15th century, it wasn't until Queen Victoria wore it to her wedding that brides started wearing it to their weddings, too.

There's something undeniably enchanting about the patterns and designs of lace that has brides worldwide swooning. It can somehow find its way onto every facet of the wedding ensemble, from dresses, veils and accessories. Lace wedding veils from Madame Tulle and other quality veils vendors can add a touch of timeless grace to the bridal ensemble.

So, what is it about lace that brides worldwide find attractive and irresistible? Below are four reasons why brides can't resist lace's allure:



Reason #1: Lace is versatile

Lace comes in a diverse range of styles and patterns. Its versatility can cater to any bride's unique taste and can seamlessly blend with various bridal styles. This adaptability makes lace a go-to choice for designers and brides alike.

Lace wedding dresses like the following show this trait best:

Chantilly lace : Known for its fine ground and elaborate motifs, Chantilly lace adds a delicate and feminine touch to the dress. Its intricate patterns and light weight make it a favourite for sleeves and overlays, creating a soft and romantic look.

Alenon lace: Often referred to as the 'Queen of lace,' Alenon lace is characterised by its floral patterns and raised cording. It adds dimension and a luxurious feel to the dress, perfect for brides seeking a more opulent look.

Venise lace: This heavier and more textured lace is known for its large floral and leaf designs. Venise lace brings a vintage charm and a sense of drama to the wedding gown. If you want to make a bold statement, this lace is for you.

When brides like Kate Middleton and Grace Kelly wore stunning lace dresses, they've assured that lace will always be the go-to for a fairy-tale wedding. Kate's Alexander McQueen gown, with its intricate lace sleeves and bodice, showcased a modern elegance, while Grace Kelly's iconic lace dress remains a timeless masterpiece.



Reason #2: Lace is romantic

Lace is romance - how can it not be? Its intricate patterns and delicate details practically shout romance. Or perhaps whisper is a more apt description. No matter how you put it, lace is romance, and romance is lace. There's nothing more breathtaking and romantic than a radiant bride walking down the aisle wearing lace.

Lace is used to create a romantic look through the following:

Delicate patterns: The soft, intricate design of lace can create a dreamy, ethereal look.

Intricate beading: Subtle beading can add an extra layer of romance and passion to lace. The way a dress with beaded lace catches the light adds to the overall enchanting look of the bride.

Cascading trains: Lace on a wedding gown's train adds a dramatic and romantic flair to the bride's ensemble.

Soft, flowing fabrics: Lace on soft, flowing fabrics makes for a romantic and graceful silhouette. It can make a bride feel like she's floating on air.

Wedding dresses and jewellery on brides are romantic on their own. But add lace to them, and the dresses become the stuff of fairy tales. For brides who want to fill the whole experience with romance, lace is a vital ingredient.



Reason #3: Lace is flattering

An endearing quality of lace is it can flatter and accentuate a bride's best features. Lace flatters any body type by giving the effect like the following:

Accentuating curves: With a strategic placement, lace highlights a bride's voluptuous silhouette.

Elongating the frame: For brides with petite figures, lace can be tailored to create an illusion of height. Vertical lace patterns on a gown draw the eye upward. Meanwhile, a V-neck lace design adds length to the torso. These designs make the bride appear taller.

Providing coverage: For brides who wish to cover certain areas, lace sleeves or a lace overlay can offer a stylish solution. It provides coverage while still maintaining a sense of allure and elegance.

For the bride seeking a gown that feels as good as it looks, adding lace is the answer.



Reason #4: Lace is timeless

Lace has proven itself as a timeless adornment for brides for hundreds of years. Its elegance is timeless and never goes out of style.

It can do this because lace has:

Enduring appeal: Lace evolves to fit with modern fashion landscapes, yet it still maintains its charm. And because lace is adaptable, a vintage lace gown can still look as fresh and relevant today as it was decades ago.

Heirloom quality: What happens is, many lace wedding dresses become cherished What happens is, many lace wedding dresses become cherished heirlooms , passed down from one generation to the next. In these cases, lace becomes more than just a fabric. It becomes an important character in the family lore, and a link to the family's past.

In closing

Lace will always be the go-to for brides who want to add a dash of romance on their big day. And it's totally understandable. Lace's timeless elegance speaks volumes in a language of love and tradition. It's also adaptable, it can complement every figure, and has the potential to be an heirloom.