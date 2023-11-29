Redefining artistic expression through digital creation

What does it mean to be an artist today?



Do artists work with paint on canvas?



Do they work with Apple Pencil to iPad screen?



Or do they work with fingers to keyboard, or hand to mouse?



The answer: all of the above.



With the development of creative technologies, artists can use a range of digital mediums to create art that pushes all the boundaries.



What kinds of digital creations are tech-savvy artists making today?



We'll be exploring the answer to that question right now by diving deep into the top emerging forms of artistic expression that have been made possible through creative digital technologies.

Instagram grid layouts

One of the most accessible forms of creative expression online is simply curating an Instagram grid layout. This can be done in many different ways, including using a digital collage maker to create aesthetic photo collages, or using photo editors to segment high-resolution images into 9 even segments, allowing for larger photos to be posted on Instagram over multiple posts.

Although Instagram's own in-app photo editing features are fairly limited, visual bloggers have taken advantage of digital editing and graphic design tools to curate Instagram feeds that are highly engaging and perhaps even tell visual stories. This form of artistic expression isn't just highly practical, but has also been considered to be a pretty marketable skill set in recent years, with more social-savvy businesses looking to harness the full potential of social media like Instagram for themselves.

ASCII art

You may know this next form of digital artistic expression better as 'computer text art' or 'word art'. In a nutshell, ASCII (or the 'American Standard Code For Information Interchange') art refers to images that have been created using any of the letters, numbers, and symbols that you can produce using keyboard strokes.

By this definition, you could consider some text-based emojis (like :D) to be a form of ASCII art. But typically, this art form refers to larger-scale images that are solely composed of keyboard symbols as opposed to pencil, paint, or brush strokes.

Because of the unique nature of this medium, ASCII art is considered to be one of the more niche forms of digital artistic expression - but it does have its place. The unique appearance of ASCII art makes it a highly valuable method for producing eye-catching poster designs. Over the years, ASCII art has also been showcased in art galleries over the world.

And considering how modern this art form does sound, you may be surprised to hear that ASCII art can actually be traced back as early as the 1960s, with ASCII art being produced through radioteletype and later through faxes.

Fractal art

When you graph a quadratic equation, you're always guaranteed to be a parabola, or a curve. Similarly, when you repeat a mathematical function in a grid on a loop, you can expect to generate a complex geometric shape or a fractal. This is the basic foundation of fractal art.

This form of algorithmically generated art is a gorgeous union between the worlds of maths and visual arts, and can be a great way to get young minds interested in the sheer potential for exploration in the realm of STEM (nay, STEAM!).

Fractal art doesn't just have to be static either. In fact, the best forms of fractal or algorithmic art are pieces that take shape in real time, in the form of videos or GIFs rather than image files. This shows the evolutionary development of fractal art as algorithms become increasingly complex and evolutionary themselves.

3D sculpting

Video game design has become one of the most popular career pathways for young, tech-savvy thinkers today. Not only does the art of video game design provide plenty of opportunities for creative problem solvers to flex their skills, but it also encompasses a range of different creative disciplines.

For example, you could get involved in video game development as a coder, storyboard artist, a writer, or even a 3D sculptor. Of all these differing disciplines, 3D sculpting is considered to be one of the most technologically advanced as well as creative.

A career in 3D sculpting can see you working in video game design or even in the film and television industry. Or you could turn 3D sculpting into your medium as a digital artist, creating dynamic pieces of three-dimensional digital art that you can then showcase in 360° visual gallery platforms.

NFTs & crypto art

Chances are we all remember the rise and fall of NFTs (or 'non-fungible tokens'). These crypto crazes took the world by storm just a few years back as they opened up new possibilities for crediting artists and creators who showcase their work in digital spheres. By using blockchain technology, NFTs allowed artists to sell their digital artwork securely, reducing the risks of scams and ensuring that digital creators received remuneration and recognition for their talents.

Sadly, the NFT boom was just as short-lived as it was meteoric. But crypto art is still around today. In fact, crypto artists have been busy at work adding to the ever-expanding library of original crypto creations, releasing their own digital galleries and even bringing their creations into the physical realm by hosting events that celebrate crypto artists and founders.

In short, the crypto art scene is a digital art movement all on its own, and has proven itself to be the perfect vehicle for modern artists who are looking to leverage digital technologies to build their personal brand alongside their digital portfolio.

