Take stock this festive season

AS THE festive season starts to get into full swing, there's nothing better than thinking ahead to all of the fun times still to come in 2023.
As we all look forward to the end of the year and the celebrations that come with it, it can be important to take stock.
With 2023 nearing its completion, the last 12 months have again been a time of ups and downs for the Griffith community.
The cost-of-living has certainly impacted everyone, meaning this time of year it's important to have a think about where you will be spending your money this festive period.
There's no doubt we all have gifts and presents to buy, so it's important to consider where our money is being spent.
When purchasing gifts, consider buying from a local business - after all a dollar to a local business is actually about much more than just supporting that one store.
This money is often used to sponsor sporting groups, events, charities and the like.
Meaningful gifts are also growing in popularity, rather than just "fast gifts" that will perhaps one day end up in landfill.
Perhaps a donation to a local charity in the recipient's name? Shouting a meal or coffee for someone?
There's endless opportunities to make even a small impact on our great community as we motor towards the end of another year.
Talia Pattison
Acting editor
