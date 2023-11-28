It was an event Griffith student's would never forget: dancing in the spotlight before thousands of onlookers for several nights straight, delivering a hardworking performance encapsulating culture.
The MRHS School's Spectacular ALEC's Yirra Miya dance troupe and Pasifika ensemble are now back in Griffith after an adventure in Sydney doing just that.
Griffith residents and the nation will now have a chance to see the action from home when the event airs on Channel 7 next month.
It was the first time MRHS students had been selected to participate in the event which drew thousands of students from across the state.
The Yirra Miya and Pasifika girls performed several shows at Qudos Bank Arena, with the Indigenous ensemble performing Bangarra Dance Theatre's piece Brolga with over ninety Indigenous students.
Meanwhile, the Pasifika ensemble performed a self-choreographed piece celebrating Pacific Island culture that incorporated traditions from across the region.
It was the first time a meaningful Pasifika act had been included as part of the event
MRHS' Griffith site music teacher Hannah Lonergan says the performers are now resting after all the action, and she has no doubts the memories will be looked back on fondly.
"It was a lot of pressure for them; there were 5000 other kids there and many long days at rehearsals," Ms Lonergan said.
"Each did five shows as part of the spectacular, and each show drew an audience of around 20,000 people."
Despite the pressures, they all took it in their stride, working their routines masterfully and generating a wealth of positive feedback from organisers and audience members alike - including some from a top actor
"They were a little nervous during the first rehearsal but after that they found their groove and stuck with it seamlessly," Ms Lonergan said.
"Even their fellow performers - students from as far away as Cobar and Mudgee - all gave positive feedback, as well as the staff involved in the spectacular.
"A particular highlight for them was receiving in-person praise from renowned Australian/New Zealand actor Jay Laga'aia.
"They had a huge impact and made a lot of new friends.
"I'm hugely proud of them. For them to see their culture and their efforts televised next month will be a wonderful treat for them."
The 2023 Schools Spectacular will air on Channel 7 on December 9.
