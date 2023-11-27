A new charging station has been unveiled in Coleambally, making it the second charging station to be installed in the Murrumbidgee LGA.
The station went live last week, pivoting Coleambally as a destination for electric vehicle drivers in addition to Jerilderie.
The new outlet was co-funded with $11,700 from Destination NSW as part the first round of the Drive electric NSW EV destination charging grants.
The charger is also a feature as part Coleambally's Brolga Place upgrades which are expected to be completed by Christmas.
Mayor Ruth McRae said the station will not only be a boon for supporting current electric vehicle drivers but also for those looking to purchase one.
"One of the greatest obstacles to owning an electric vehicle in rural areas is the lack of charging facilities and we are very pleased to have implemented this initiative to support the drivers of electric vehicles," she said.
"Facilities such as these also offer the opportunity for local businesses to attract visitors to come into Coleambally, charge their vehicle and visit the shops and cafes while in the town," she said.
Last year Chargeworks carried out a feasibility study for the Murrumbidgee Council LGA investigated the need for charging stations in the shire.
It was identified providing the infrastructure would enhance visitation to the area as well as support the NSW public charging network as EV adoption increases.
Currently Jerilderie is the only other town in the shire with an EV charger but Cr McRae said council is hoping to see one installed in Darlington Point in the future.
"We are currently pursuing grant opportunities to fund that. Obtaining one for Darlington Point would mean we have a charging facility in each of our towns, which is critical as the uptake of electric vehicles continues to increase," Cr McRae said.
Local businesses can also take advantage of the grants available to install co-funded electric vehicle chargers, with the second round of the NSW government's electric vehicle (EV) destination charging grant now open.
