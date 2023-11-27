54-year-old arrested after dodging breath test

A 54-year-old man was arrested and charged after repeatedly dodging a breath test, losing his license in the process.
On November 24, at around 8.00pm the man was stopped while driving on Kookora Street and requested to take a breath test, but upon refusal, was arrested and taken to Griffith Police Station for a full breath analysis.
The man refused to take that test as well, and was subsequently charged with failing to submit to a breath test, as well as immediately being suspended from driving.
The man will appear in Griffith Local Court on December 6.
A 24-year-old male has also lost his license after a random breath test on Macarthur Street.
The young man was stopped for an RBT just before 4am on November 24, and returned a high reading. The man's license was immediately suspended and he was charged with driving under the influence, to appear before Griffith Local Court on December 12.
Meanwhile, police are continuing to urge drivers to lock up their cars safely and remove all valuables overnight, after another string of thefts from unlocked cars.
A spokesperson from the Griffith Police Station said that most of the thefts had been from unlocked cars in residential areas, and reiterated the warning to ensure vehicles are locked and empty before going home for the night.
