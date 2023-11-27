54-year-old arrested after dodging breath test

The Area News
A 54-year-old man was arrested and lost his license after dodging the breath test twice

November 27 2023 - 2:00pm
A 54-year-old man was arrested and charged after repeatedly dodging a breath test, losing his license in the process.

Local News

