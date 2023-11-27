Internationally bestselling author and tennis champion Jelena Dokic is heading to Griffith as part of regional tour to promote her latest book Fearless.
The latest memoir by the World No. 4 follows the huge success of her first in 2017, Unbreakable, which detailed years of abuse at the hands of her father.
Her current novel explores the impact of her formative years and how her refusal to be defined by her trauma has led to her reinventing herself.
She says the aim of the event - now sold out - will be to build on the details explored in both her books, saying she is especially looking forward to meeting those who are unfamiliar with her work.
"This will be an opportunity for me to talk about who I am, how I got to where I am and what I wanted to accomplish," she said.
"I'm looking forward to the Q and A session to explore what I talk about in the books further, and to meet people during a signing.
"Hopefully we can all come out feeling inspired and motivated."
While Unbreakable delved into her struggles with abuse and mental health challenges that occurred behind the curtain of her athletic career, the second recounts her journey to rebuilding herself - something she's eager to share with those in Griffith.
READ MORE
"In Unbreakable I went into what was happening behind the scenes, including my experiences as a refugee, how I was bullied and copped abuse at the hand of my father which led me to developing depression, anxiety, and PTSD," she said.
"Unbreakable was the first step in finding my voice and removing the shame and stigma around mental health. Fearless looks at my journey beyond that. It's about healing, and recognising you don't have to be defined by the things that happened in the past which you can't control. That you can still lead a fulfilling life."
She plans to speak frankly about her experiences with mental health, suicide, abuse, war (as a refugee twice) and eating disorders.
"I don't want to hold anything back in the hope of helping someone out there," she said.
"Both books are extremely important to me but it's not just about me; it's about helping others by creating a conversation.
"I have had success in various fields but I feel my legacy are these two books as they detail my pursuit to see change in both sport and society."
Griffith City Library Manager Chris Robson said Jelena Dokic's visit will be one not to be missed.
"It's an honour to have such a strong and successful sportswoman with an incredible story to tell join us in Griffith," he said.
It will be held at Griffith City Library on December 7 from 6pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.