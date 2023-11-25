The Area News
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Hanwood Wanderers take down Leagues Panthers in GDCA First Grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated November 25 2023 - 11:44pm, first published 11:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For the second time this season, Hanwood has come away with a five-wicket win over Leagues Panthers from a tight bowling effort.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.