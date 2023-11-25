For the second time this season, Hanwood has come away with a five-wicket win over Leagues Panthers from a tight bowling effort.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Panthers would have been hoping to make a strong start, but Josh Carn had other ideas as he was able to pick up the wicket of Matt Keenan (0).
Leagues captain Jimmy Binks (10) and Reece Matheson tried to get the Panthers back on track and were able to add 18 runs before Carn (2/12) struck again.
Sam Robinson (1/27) followed it up with the wicket of Matheson (10) to see the Leagues side in trouble at 3/35.
Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals, with left-armed duo Luke DeMamiel and Charlie Cunial (4/30) ripping through the lower order.
Bailey Morrissey (22) and James Naseby tried to offer some form of resistance before Naseby became the last wicket to fall, after he was caught behind off the bowling of DeMamiel (3/24) to see the Panthers bowled out for 100 after 28 overs.
For the Panthers to have any chance of defending the small total, they would need to take early wickets and were able to make a breakthrough in the fourth over as Billy Evans (1/4) was able to send Dean Catanzariti (10) packing with the score on 11.
The wickets weren't as frequent as needed with Oliver Bartter and Jordan Whitworth able to get the side moving towards the target.
They put on 32 runs before Bartter (17) was caught by Morrissey off the bowling of Binks (1/15), while Whitworth (14) was stumped off the bowling of Noah Gaske three balls later.
Pardeep Deol and Owen Robinson continued on the good work from the second wicket partnership, but there was a glimmer of hope when Gaske (2/35) picked up Robinson (13) and Connor Matheson (1/15) trapped Sushant Modgil (1) in front.
Deol (17*) and Sam Robinson (25*) were able to guide Hanwood to the five-wicket win with 17.2 overs left.
