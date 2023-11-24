A fundraiser has taken off to help the family of a young girl with a neuro-developmental disorder after the family's car was stolen on November 21.
The family and friends of young Remi Heffer have put the call out, to help the family look after Remi during her medical appointments.
The 4-year-old Miss Heffer has Grin2B, a neuro-developmental disorder that means she cannot walk, talk or even see properly - but she and her family aren't giving up.
Friend of the family Carl Chirgwin organised the fundraiser, after their vehicle was stolen on November 21. The car has since been recovered, but is in rough shape.
That, as well as house renovations to make life easier on Miss Heffer are an expensive endeavour - and Mr Chirgwin is determined to help.
"It's been on my mind for a while," he said.
"I grew up with Erinn, her mother, and I taught Jason - the father. So it's been ongoing, but it was a bit of a catalyst when they had their car stolen on Tuesday. The car has been recovered but it's pretty damaged."
He added that even aside from money, which would help, the family could use a couple thoughts and support.
"I had a bad accident in August last year. Her family was one of the first to reach out and give me support so what goes around comes around," he said.
"I just thought I'd try and give back. They're not expecting big donations. Just thoughts, and prayers and care for Remi. It might sound simple but it can make a difference."
The fundraiser is available at gofundme.com/f/remis-cause. Mr Chirgwin can also be reached to organise alternative efforts or help at cchirgwin81@gmail.com.
"If anyone wants to do something different, just email me."
