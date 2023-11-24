A former police detective has applauded a move by the NSW Police to partner with Rotary clubs across the state in a domestic and family violence awareness campaign.
The partnership will spearhead advocacy and activities that raise community awareness over the issue.
Under the initiative, every police area command and district will team up with their local Rotary to develop campaigns and activities to raise awareness.
Rotary Club of Griffith Avanti president Bob Campbell served a career as a police detective in Sydney before moving to Griffith to retire with his wife Sue in 2007.
He said domestic and family violence has always been an issue in society and unfortunately it has not improved.
"Our view is to get the message out there and make it more prominent. It's everyone's business and simply isn't going away," Mr Campbell said.
"I think the work of police in this space has increased a great deal and we welcome anything we can do to help.
"It's an issue I know well given my background and I really want to do as much as I can to try and reduce the problem.
"The more people we can get the message to, the better. I'm looking forward to doing that."
Rotary Club of Griffith president Peter Dart said the club plans to promote the cause at next week's annual Christmas Hams Carnival.
"We will have placards and bibs saying 'no to domestic and family violence'. We also hope to have police manning a table at our future markets," he said.
"We're looking forward to liasoning with police about what other activities we can do, either towards the end of the year or into next year.
"Everyone needs to be on common ground about this problem. Anyone who says there's no domestic violence needs get around more and talk to people. There's plenty of it happening, both in Griffith and beyond," Mr Dart said.
NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said the partnership reflects the ongoing commitment both organisations have towards combating domestic and family violence and the devastating impact it has on communities.
"Domestic and family violence has become an epidemic, and it's one that should not just stay behind closed doors," Commissioner Webb said.
NSW Police corporate spokesperson for domestic and family violence Stuart Smith said partnering with Rotary is another example of the commitment police have towards ending the violence.
"Raising awareness through joint initiatives such as these can only help get the message out across the entire state," he said.
"It's the community attitudes and changing behaviours that will make the biggest difference in reducing the incidences of gender-based violence."
The announcement comes as the internationally recognised '16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence' campaign begins tomorrow.
The campaign commences annually on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and concludes on World Human Rights Day on December 10.
Throughout the 16 days, members of the public are encouraged to Step Out, Speak Out and Walk against Domestic Violence with their family, friends, and workmates.
Support is available via the following helplines:
