The case for and against going cashless

The decision from Baiada Poultry to go cashless across all Steggles stores has been met with some controversy from upset shoppers, but there are a few good reasons to avoid taking physical currency.
Steggles stores across the country will be going cashless from December 2 - joining an increasing number of businesses that won't be accepting cash payments.
In fact, according to the Australian Banking Association, just 13 per cent of payments were made in cash during 2022.
In 2007, that was 70 per cent.
While going cashless could cut out those without credit or debit cards from accessing needed supplies - there are a number of reasons that going cashless can actually be a good move for businesses.
Malcolm Urquhart from Urquhart Sexton Financial Planning explained that security and efficiency were the major benefits.
"The advantage of businesses going cashless is improved cash flow, improved accuracy of records and less handling of cash. That's an extra job at the end of the day," he said.
READ MORE
He added that from a security standpoint, there were pros and cons - you can't have your pin number pickpocketed, but you can have it hacked.
"There's less chance of theft from either wayward employees, or outside people," he said.
"It's like email. Email is a wonderful tool, but now people are going away from it because of security concerns and hacking so it will be interesting to see what society and governments implement in the future to minimise and protect consumers credit information."
He added a warning for consumers to protect their pins and be cautious when tapping cards to pay for products or services.
Looking to the future, Mr Urquhart said that it was unlikely that cash would disappear.
"Especially the older generation - they're quite used to paying cash ... The other big disadvantage is that we saw with the Optus tech challenges and blackout the other day, people can't buy goods. People can't trade and everything comes to a standstill."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.