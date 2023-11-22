The Area News
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Christmas concert brings primary students on board

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
November 22 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christmas concert brings primary students on board
Christmas concert brings primary students on board

Already feeling the spirit of the season?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.