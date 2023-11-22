Christmas concert brings primary students on board

Already feeling the spirit of the season?
A special end of year concert will be bringing some of Australia's outstanding singers to create a morning of live Christmas music on December 13.
The performance will blend some traditional carols, along with some more contemporary Christmas music for those who might be a bit 'caroled out.'
Star tenor Roy Best described the Christmas period as 'a comfortable pair of slippers' and was excited to help share it.
"It's a celebration of Christmas. One of the wonderful things about Christmas is that it comes around every year, it's like when you put on a comfortable pair of slippers after a long day of work - it's like that, but after a whole year," he said.
"From a performers point of view, I don't feel like it's Christmas until all those big concerts happen. It gives me a buzz, it builds up beautifully before Christmas day."
READ MORE
As a special gift, the Griffith East Public School choir will be taking the Griffith Regional Theatre stage as well, bringing their own take to some classic Christmas songs alongside the other performers.
Mr Best promised plenty of variety, humour and energy - particularly with emcee Chris McKenna bringing his comedic chops
"He's a lot of fun and it's very much about getting the audience involved ... it's not a stand-and-deliver concert, we never do that," he said.
"We always want to involve people, we're passionate about what we do."
Tickets are available from the Griffith Regional Theatre website or by contacting the Box Office at 6962 8444.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.