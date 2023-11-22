An important mental health hub in Goolgowi is set to re-establish itself, with a relaunch set for next month.
The Room in Goolgowi was the brainchild of resident Marie Clark, who initially established the outlet last year.
However, circumstances associated with the pandemic, the departure of two staff members and the passing loved one meant Ms Clarke had to pause the initiative.
Now she is looking to get the ball rolling again, saying having The Room open to residents of the small town is essential.
"It's something I set up in March last year in response to a community meeting in 2020 following numerous tragedies in Goolgowi," Ms Clarke said.
"There were a few setbacks but now I'm ready to re-establish it as a community centre and for counselling.
READ MORE
"On a personal level, I started it after I lost a friend to suicide - that was my key motivation for having this established. On a community level, in Goolgowi we have all seen the effects suicide can have on the entire town.
"Unfortunately, in small towns there is a lack of mental health resources and services. Many people simply don't have the time and means to access them outside our town, and there's also the issue of wait-times. So this is an extremely important initiative for Goolgowi," she said.
There will be something for everyone on offer at the launch, with numerous mental health service providers on hand and plenty of fun for kids and adults alike.
A free barbecue, water slide, jumping castle, face painting and more will feature.
"The amount of interest we get on the day will determine how often the outlet is open and what service providers we can obtain," Ms Clarke said.
"Hopefully we can get more than one councillor, as well as support through rural financial counselling, and drug and alcohol, maternal and child health services.
"I really hope people - not just those from the Carrathool Shire but from beyond it as well - take the time to come, find out what its about, meet the service providers and get behind it. It's going to be a great day for all."
The community open day will be held on December 2 at 5 Stipa Street, Goolgowi, commencing at 10am.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please contact 000. Mental health support is also available at the following numbers:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.