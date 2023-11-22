The Area News
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Driver confirmed dead in horror three-truck crash on Sturt Highway

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 22 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 3:31pm
A man has died after three trucks collided in the Riverina's west.

