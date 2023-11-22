A new alternative assurance model is coming soon for citrus growers and packhouses, focusing on using existing structures between growers and their packhouse partners.
The new model hopes to reduce costs by giving more management control to packhouses rather than the Department of Agriculture.
Packhouses will accept responsibility under the new model for ensuring that farms are compliant with the accredited property farm, crop monitoring requirements and necessary importing country requirements.
By recognising packhouse management controls over their grower suppliers, we expect to see an increased level of assurance through ongoing industry monitoring practices, while helping to reduce costs, enhance trade and increase efficiencies for both the department and industry.
Jason Pandolfo from Mario's Packhouse said that they were planning on using the new program, as it would give packhouses more control.
"It looks to be positive in our view," he said.
"The packhouse gains more control because they police it."
Mr Pandolfo added that it was still early days and he was hoping to get more information at an upcoming info night.
A pilot program was run over the last two harvesting seasons to determine viability of the new model, before it will roll out next year.
General Manager Market Development of Citrus Australia David Daniels said that the pilot program had cut down the time needed for some audits from days to just hours.
"The pilot program has been very successful for industry, reducing audit times in some cases from days to hours," he said.
"This model represents a great example of how industry and government can develop a co-regulatory approach to maintaining the citrus industry's reputation as a safe and reliable supplier of quality products."
Applications for the new model are open until December 1 and can be made by contacting auditservices@aff.gov.au.
